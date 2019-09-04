Video Conferences

RingCentral Meetings Makes Aligning Your Remote Workforce Simple

Keep everyone organized and on task with this comprehensive communication platform.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
RingCentral Meetings Makes Aligning Your Remote Workforce Simple
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
1 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The world is going remote. Today, 66% of companies allow remote work, and 16 percent of companies are fully remote. With more and more research showing that offering remote work saves both companies and employees money while increasing productivity, the trend appears to be only getting stronger. One potential hiccup? How do you keep all of those remote employees connected and aligned?

One solution that’s both smart and cost-effective is RingCentral Meetings(™). RingCentral Meetings offers free online meetings and screen sharing solutions for up to 100 participants, allowing teams to communicate and collaborate effectively from anywhere in the world. Staying aligned on major projects or even just touching base for morning standups is a breeze with this simple, reliable, and secure platform. 

Participants can call in from anywhere, from a desktop or mobile device, and easily share content with other participants from any device. Need to share the numbers from your most recent email campaign? RingCentral makes it easy to distribute the data to everyone efficiently, on any device.

RingCentral offers a comprehensive free solution for keeping a remote workforce aligned and on task. Check out what RingCentral has to offer and start collaborating smarter.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jon Horowitz
Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Video Conferences

This App Customizes Your Background While Conferencing, Presenting, and Interviewing

Video Conferences

How to Make Your Video Meetings More Productive

Video Conferences

How Workers Really Feel About Video Conferences (Infographic)