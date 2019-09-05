5 Tips for Budding Entrepreneurs to be Successful in the Indian Fashion Industry

Have both a long term as well as a short-term vision to focus on how you want to operate and create an impact

September 5, 2019 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Numerous people dream about becoming an entrepreneur one day, but only a few become worthy enough for the character. India has the largest number of millennial population who are filled with passion, optimism, and visionaries. Today, a plethora of young startups can be witnessed across various industries in India.

The fashion industry too, has seen multiple brand-new trends in recent times and startups affiliating them. Often entrepreneurs see themselves as leaders in the fashion industry, but challenges break them, fading the visions eventually.

According to the CARE ratings, India's apparel industry grew at a compound annual growth rate of 13.8 per cent from ₹1,924 billion in fiscal 2009-10 to ₹5,408 billion in 2017-18. This clearly indicates that the demand and supply have seen an upward growth in the past few years. The fashion business is volatile and dynamic as the trends keep on changing and coming back. It is extremely important to stay on the top of the game. This is not everybody’s cup of tea and so, to achieve success, one must adopt all the traits needed to run the business.

Here are a few tips to always keep in mind to get through harsh environments of the fashion industry:

Business needs determination, development and a strong foundation to stand on and execute high-level operations. Fashion represents the personality of the person but to make that possible, one must synchronize with their passionate drive to create invaluable creations.

When we think of entrepreneurship as a whole, we find ourselves surrounded by a mysterious line of thought, but when you are passionate about something, you see the visions come directly to your imaginations. It is necessary to see long term as well as short-term visions to stay clear wherever you need to go, how you want to operate and how you want to create an impact.

As established before, the fashion industry is extremely dynamic and it changes at the blink of an eye. An entrepreneur must adapt to change and make way for new trends to remain afloat where competition is harsh.

The ability to speak through your design is the key to influence and sell your products to the end customer. Good and effective communication skills can attract and generate new connections in the fashion world. It also helps in bringing investors closer to invest in your vision and brand. It is essential to communicate your vision to the employees of your company to help grow in the industry.

It is important to take feedback from customers when you are growing your brand and introducing a fresh collection to the world. Communicating with customers and taking feedback helps entrepreneurs to calibrate the designs and personalize the merchandise accordingly. This approach helps to determine the taste of your niche and provide an enriched experience when they shop from your brand.