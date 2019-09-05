TeachersDay2019: An emotionally intelligent teacher, a guide or a mentor can make our lives positive and happy

Teachers with high emotional intelligence can motivate their students better and understand their students' behavioral and psychological well being

September 5, 2019 4 min read

Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s former President once said, “Teachers are the backbone of our education system. True teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.”

Today, as we all celebrate this day, we recall those moments at school where our teachers made a significant impact on our lives.

When teachers become mentors, they open the doors of knowledge and life. We all have fond memories of our teachers and remember those who have left some impact on us. For some, the teacher is good in her subject but for some, the teacher has encouraged and motivated us in many ways. We remember those words of our teachers or we remember their positive attitude or friendly nature; whatever it is- a teacher is remembered for all that he or she has contributed in a student’s life in more than one way.

The emotional connection between the teacher and the student is important as it stays forever. Although in a short period burdened with syllabi, a teacher has her limitations to interact with children at an emotional level. However, with little effort and sensitivity towards students’ emotional needs, the teacher can develop children of tomorrow with a positive outlook towards life.

Effect of Emotional Intelligence on Teachers

Teachers can create an effective learning classroom by their sheer will and motivation to make their students more aware in various subjects and skills. Highly emotional intelligent teachers tend to motivate their students better and understand their students’ behavioral and psychological wellbeing. They can also be more sensitive towards their students ‘disruptive behaviors, academic performance and relationship management. They can handle and deal with various issues children are facing in a better way.

Self-regulation is an important aspect of Emotional Intelligence. Thus, a more self-aware teacher can manage her children more successfully. Today, children too have many age-related issues or home or at school. Thus, it is also important for the child to show confidence in the teacher also.

A good and emotionally intelligent teacher will not only be self-aware but will also show empathy towards children, parents, peers, etc. Today, what children need is someone who understands their feelings and emotions, guides them and does not judge in any way. Empathy thus shown by the teacher makes a positive and an everlasting impact on a student’s mind.

Dr. Schonert-Reichl of the University of British Columbia present at the Mind-Life dialogue held last year at Dharmshala said that educating the heart of the child is truly needed for the overall development of the child. Thus, to create this kind of environment in schools, teachers need to first focus on their emotional intelligence.

Many organizations and educational policies of Government are making considerable effort to develop a curriculum focused on emotional intelligence for children as well as teachers.

Emotional Intelligence in Teachers’ Training Programs

Today, in both education and corporate world, the role of emotional intelligence for more sustainable and positive development is talked about. Across the Globe, Emotional intelligence has become a prime factor for human development. The fact is organizational culture is changing and employees and educators are being selected based on not only IQ but also all components of emotional intelligence like self-awareness, empathy, self-regulation, etc.

The emotional climate created by any individual can have a drastic effect on any output- business or personal. Today, various institutions are developing teacher training programs keeping in mind the emotional intelligence as one of the prime factors to develop a teacher as a mentor, a leader or a guide.

It is important to develop teachers who are emotionally intelligent for the growth and development of both students and schools. The need of the hour is to not only create teacher training modules on emotional intelligence but also impart the right kind of training.

The influence of a good teacher can never be erased. An emotionally intelligent teacher, a guide or a mentor can make our lives positive and happy truly enlightening us.