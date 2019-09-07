Flexible Workspace

Gig Economy: 5 Reasons Why Remote Workers Love Co-working Spaces

With uber-cool co-working spaces, remote workers enjoy a flexi-work option, a worklife balance and do not miss their office life anymore
Image credit: graphicstock
Guest Writer
Founding Partner
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A trend that has started a decade ago is remote working where the professional has the freedom to have flexible life. On the face of it the concept looks very relaxing but it comes with all sorts of challenges. It can be frightening for some, stressful for other due to lack of communication, boredom, etc. However, there is no need to stress as there are ways that can make your remote working more involved than the ones working from the regular office or corporate office. Co-working spaces are filling that gap and an increasing number of workers are utilising the facilities to cross the hurdles thrown at their end when working remotely.  

Low Communication amongst representatives

Communication is the most important part and if someone does not have the right means then it can hamper the efficacy. Co-working spaces are equipped with good wi-fi connections for internet and also have uninterrupted access to phones making it possible for the remote worker to stay in touch with coworkers.

Feeling of regular office

 Many companies place their remote workers in co-working spaces to keep them motivated. This is also being done as companies realise that for proper functioning it is important to provide a professional environment. Many remote workers also utilise flexible spaces provided by the co-working space providers to stay active.

Tackling Isolation

When you work alone a feeling of isolation sinks in that affects the productivity. To handle the situation, remote workers prefer to sit in co-working spaces and utilise it as a regular office, leaving the premises only after the office hours are over. This gives them the feeling of office while being flexible in reaching the office.

Enjoy amenities without buying

The cost of a co-working space depends on the amenities that they provide. Remote workers pick and choose from these spaces as it is much cheaper than investing in purchasing those amenities. One can enjoy amenities such as unwavering WiFi, unlimited coffee, external monitors, conference rooms, etc, that a remote worker might not have at home.

Eliminate distraction

It becomes difficult to stay on task if you work from home as there are distractions all around you. And it is tough to get a quiet space in your home away from family members or roommates. Co-working space provides you a place where you can focus on the work as long as you need. If you like separate rooms then there are options for that also. 

 

