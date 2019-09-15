Consulting

Take Your Career into Your Own Hands By Becoming a Consultant

Learn how to pitch prospects and convert them into clients.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Take Your Career into Your Own Hands By Becoming a Consultant
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The world of consulting is booming as businesses trend towards bringing in outside help for projects rather than hiring full-time employees. Consultants, meanwhile, stand to make a great living while remaining free to take on as many or as few clients as they'd like while maintaining a flexible schedule. It's a win-win for both parties. If you've already got some in-demand expertise, in project management or software engineering for example, you may be primed to launch a consulting business. Entrepreneur's How to Launch a Consulting Business will show you how to leverage your skills in pitch and proposal meetings to ensure you get the job.

This workshop will start by helping you identify your audience and their needs before breaking down the specifics of how to prospect, write proposals, and convert prospects into clients. You'll learn from Terry Rice, the Digital Marketing Expert-in-Residence at Entrepreneur and a former consultant for both Adobe and Facebook. Before you know it, you'll have a firm understanding of how to turn your expertise into a flexible, recurring revenue stream that allows for a great work-life balance.

Ready to take your career into your own hands? Grab How to Launch a Consulting Business for $19 today.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Consulting

6 Facts You Need to Know About Starting Your Own Consulting Business

Consulting

6 Income Streams You Can Create in the Corporate Consulting Space

Consulting

Want to Become a Consultant? There's an App for That. Actually, There Are 3.