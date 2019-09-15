Take Your Career into Your Own Hands By Becoming a Consultant

Learn how to pitch prospects and convert them into clients.

The world of consulting is booming as businesses trend towards bringing in outside help for projects rather than hiring full-time employees. Consultants, meanwhile, stand to make a great living while remaining free to take on as many or as few clients as they'd like while maintaining a flexible schedule. It's a win-win for both parties. If you've already got some in-demand expertise, in project management or software engineering for example, you may be primed to launch a consulting business. Entrepreneur's How to Launch a Consulting Business will show you how to leverage your skills in pitch and proposal meetings to ensure you get the job.

This workshop will start by helping you identify your audience and their needs before breaking down the specifics of how to prospect, write proposals, and convert prospects into clients. You'll learn from Terry Rice, the Digital Marketing Expert-in-Residence at Entrepreneur and a former consultant for both Adobe and Facebook. Before you know it, you'll have a firm understanding of how to turn your expertise into a flexible, recurring revenue stream that allows for a great work-life balance.

