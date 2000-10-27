McDonald's Makes Online Connection With Local Workers And Communities

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Oak Brook, IL-McDonald's "McState" project, which involves the creation of employee-recruitment and community-relations Web sites with addresses that include the chain's carefully protected "Mc" preface and a state name, launched in August. The first two such sites, www.McMinnesota.com and www.McWisconsin.com, had soft launches on August 18 and formal premieres on August 26 that featured point-of-purchase promotional materials, advertising support and a related online contest.

McDonald's 16-state Midwest division is fully behind McState, because the concept initially was proposed to the chain by Kuehl Operations of Hays, Kansas, a four-unit franchisee that has had success hiring online through its own Web site.

Between August 18 and September 5, the two new sites experienced almost 42,000 unique visitor sessions that generated 121,596 page views, McDonald's said. Nearly 8,700 of those people came back a second time to pump up gross log-on numbers to 50,300. During that time, McDonald's representatives reported, store-level job seekers submitted a total of 324 digital employment applications.

"We were blown away by the number of job applicants," said Steve Tompos, McDonald's Corp.'s senior manager of communications for the Midwest division. Tompos added that the chain has to "follow up with the operator community" to analyze at what rate online applicants were hired and the length of their employment "to give us a better business case [to talk about] going forward."

McState sites feature "Apply Online" areas and restaurant locators as well as links to the chain's national Web site, McDonalds.com; its Spanish-language site, lomcximo.com; its Internet play area for kids, Ronald.com; and the benevolent Ronald McDonald House Charities, or RMHC.com.

If successful in the Midwest, the McState concept is expected to be adopted by some or all of the chain's four other U.S. divisions. -Nation's Restaurant News

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market