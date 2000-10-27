The Permission Marketing Proviso

The prevalence of permission marketing is rising--do you know how to play by the rules?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Why does permission marketing work? You can use e-mail to communicate with people frequently, quickly and unobtrusively-if they've given you permission. The name of this new game is to get people to point to themselves as hot prospects. With permission marketing, people agree to learn more about your company and its benefits, usually by registering their e-mail addresses on your company's or a related organization's Web site.

Your challenge is to persuade consumers to volunteer their attention. Tell them about your company and how your offerings can benefit them. Then let them tell you a bit about themselves. Over time, you create a mutually beneficial relationship. They want to know what you have to say. Once they know more and trust you, they can buy what you sell. There are four rules of permission marketing:

1. Permission must be granted. Buying names and addresses and then sending direct mail to these prospects is not permission. It's spamming, and guerrillas know spamming litters the marketing scene and is usually ignored.
2. Permission is selfish. Your prospects will grant you permission only if they clearly see there's something in it for them. You've got about three seconds to tell them what that something is.
3. Permission can be revoked. As easily as permission is granted, it can be withdrawn. On the other hand, it can also intensify over time. The intensity depends on the quality of the interaction between you and your customers.
4. Permission can't be transferred. Think of marketing as dating. You can't give a friend authority to go out on a date in your place.

Once people give you permission to market to them, then what? They want to get to know you better. They want you to solve their problems. This is your chance to show and tell them how your company can do that.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market