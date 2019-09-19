Transformational Business Coach Lilia Navarrete on Being More, Not Doing More

Being the best version of yourself doesn't have to be hard.

In this series called Member Showcase, we publish interviews with members of The Oracles. This interview is with Lilia Navarrete, founder and president of Success Without Struggle Inc., which helps entrepreneurs become leaders and influencers. It was condensed by The Oracles.

Who are you?

Lilia Navarrete: I’m a transformational business coach for talented and purpose-driven coaches and entrepreneurs who are tired of the hustle. My mission is to help them reach their next level of success without the struggle, so they become unstoppable.

After realizing that a finance job in New York City came with a great deal of hustle and sacrifice, I quit and became a health coach to live by my values and passions. Unfortunately, no one warned me that entrepreneurs hustle just as much. They still lose themselves and their health — just to their own businesses instead of a job.

I began searching for a way to be successful while doing what I love and without sacrificing my health or losing myself in the process. I found the answer in deep transformational beliefs work. It’s time to change how we approach success.

What are you more skilled at than most people in the world?

Lilia Navarrete: I’m really good at assessing where coaches are limited in their thinking and decision making. In a 15-minute conversation, I can tell them exactly what they’re doing wrong and where their growth lies ahead.

Most of the time, getting to the next level requires that they do something uncomfortable, bold, or scary. That’s where my skills in deep beliefs coaching come in. Through the transformational work that follows, we remove the blocks and obstacles holding them back so they can act with clarity, certainty, and killer confidence.

What are the core values that guide your business, and why did you pick them?

Lilia Navarrete: I believe that your business is an extension of you, so my business’s core values are identical to my own: freedom, growth, integrity, adventure, and excellence.

If you aren’t aligned with what you’re doing, why do it? Don’t pick something random and try to justify it to yourself. Lead your business based on what’s most important to you and your life.

What’s your favorite quote?

Lilia Navarrete: “Build your business on your own terms.” I constantly remind myself that if what I’m doing isn’t enjoyable, fun, or impactful, then something needs to change. Too often, we’re hung up on obligations, industry standards, shoulds, and musts. Our mission on this planet is to be the best possible version of ourselves. Somewhere along the way, someone decided that this has to be hard and comes with sacrifices.

I consistently challenge that belief in business and life. I always ask myself how I can have “both and,” not “either/or.” “Either/or” is a limited way of thinking, and I don’t want to be limited.

What was your biggest challenge starting in business? How did you overcome it?

Lilia Navarrete: My biggest challenge was switching from a mentality of doing more to being more. When I was “doing more,” I was working 12 to 14 hours on and in my business every day, depriving myself of sleep, nourishment, fun, and life. Nothing was working out. Once I decided that I wanted to have a business on my terms based on my lifestyle, everything changed.

I wholeheartedly believe that success will come to you without struggle if you take empowered actions from a positive state of being. That means becoming who you want to be and acting as if you’re already there (because you are!). It also requires finding what you love, stepping through your fears, and doing it now.

How do you define great leadership?

Lilia Navarrete: Leading by example. What kind of example are you setting if you promote the hustle, burnout, and a mentality of sacrifice? As a leader, it’s even more critical that you’re intentional about creating your ideal life.

We need to change and heal this world. To do that, we need conscious leaders. Instead of telling others to do what you did to reach success, search for better ways. Try them, and choose growth instead of the easy way. If you aren’t happy, fulfilled, and peaceful in your own life, you’re doing something wrong. Or you’re not doing enough deep inner work — a recipe for disaster.

How do you hire top talent?

Lilia Navarrete: The question should be: How do you create a smooth system within your business? Identify the gap that you no longer want to fill yourself and then delegate what isn’t your strong suit. You don’t need top talent. You need to find someone teachable who has different skills than yours and can learn quickly. The goal is a highly trainable team with complementary strengths.

How do you prevent burnout?

Lilia Navarrete: Do what you love. If you don’t love it, don’t do it. Work on your mindset and beliefs with a skilled coach or professional at least twice a month.

Burnout is a byproduct of a negative belief system that tells you that you are not enough — not skilled enough, experienced enough, certified enough, smart enough, you name it. With this belief system, what you do and how you do it is never “fill in the blank” enough. It’s a game you’ll never win unless you stop playing it.

If you ever start a charity, what would it be called and what would it do?

Lilia Navarrete: If I started a charity, it would change the political system and save the planet. There is a Cree Indian prophecy: “Only when the last tree has been cut down, the last fish caught, and the last stream poisoned, will we realize we cannot eat money.”

When I see the Amazon and Siberian Taiga in flames, my heart bleeds, and I question the psychological wellbeing of those responsible for burning “the lungs” of our planet. That’s why 10 percent of the revenue from Success Without Struggle Inc. goes to charities that prevent fires and help with reforestation.

What are a few things on your bucket list?

Lilia Navarrete: My bucket list is enormous! I live and breathe the freedom lifestyle. I want to travel to the most exotic places in the world. The most magnificent experience in my life was going to a biological station in the middle of the Amazon rainforest in Ecuador, where no tourists are allowed.

I’m fluent in English, Spanish, and Russian and want to become fluent in at least three more: French, Italian, and perhaps Portuguese. I also want to plant 10 million trees around the world.

