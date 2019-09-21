Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: The Spa At Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah offers Mandarin Oriental's signature treatments, all aimed at achieving a balance between body, mind, and spirit.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: The Spa At Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah
Image credit: Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah
Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Luxury hotel brand Mandarin Oriental’s first foray into the UAE is refreshing to say the least, and it’s especially so when it comes to its spa offerings. The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah offers Mandarin Oriental’s signature treatments, all aimed at achieving a balance between body, mind, and spirit, but for this review, we focused on their facial treatments. The spa offers advanced facials (either by LING New York that fuses Asian health principles with the latest technology, or the results-driven Aromatherapy Associates), and holistic facials based on Subtle Energies, a natural skincare brand blending ayurveda and aromatherapy.


The Spa at Mandarin Oriental

The latter includes the 24K Gold Age-Defying Facial, the Rose Infinity Facial, and the Soothe and Enrich Advanced Antioxidant Facial, the last of which was my choice for this session at The Spa. It is a restorative facial designed for dry, sensitive, and damaged skin, revitalizing it with a nutrient-rich elixir. The process will see your skin be infused with advanced antioxidants and essential fatty acids to fight free radical damage, thereby protecting it from visible signs of ageing. After an hour-long treatment, my skin was radiant, smooth, and soft, and my mood relaxed, so I would say that the treatment is for those who put a premium on promoting health and radiance from within.

When it comes its other spa treatments, The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah also features Hammamii, a locally produced line of Hammam skincare, as well as Mandarin Oriental’s own bespoke products. In addition to nine treatment rooms, the 2000 sq. m. spa’s other interesting facilities include indoor vitality pools, dry saunas, steam rooms, heated relaxation lounges, experience showers, and ice fountains- a bit of something for everyone. mandarinoriental.com

Related: The Executive Selection: Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Lifestyle

7 Gourmet Prison-Food Recipes for Bootstrapped Entrepreneurs

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Tod's Eyewear

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Julian's Barbershop