The Executive Selection: The Spa At Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah

September 21, 2019 2 min read

Luxury hotel brand Mandarin Oriental’s first foray into the UAE is refreshing to say the least, and it’s especially so when it comes to its spa offerings. The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah offers Mandarin Oriental’s signature treatments, all aimed at achieving a balance between body, mind, and spirit, but for this review, we focused on their facial treatments. The spa offers advanced facials (either by LING New York that fuses Asian health principles with the latest technology, or the results-driven Aromatherapy Associates), and holistic facials based on Subtle Energies, a natural skincare brand blending ayurveda and aromatherapy.



The latter includes the 24K Gold Age-Defying Facial, the Rose Infinity Facial, and the Soothe and Enrich Advanced Antioxidant Facial, the last of which was my choice for this session at The Spa. It is a restorative facial designed for dry, sensitive, and damaged skin, revitalizing it with a nutrient-rich elixir. The process will see your skin be infused with advanced antioxidants and essential fatty acids to fight free radical damage, thereby protecting it from visible signs of ageing. After an hour-long treatment, my skin was radiant, smooth, and soft, and my mood relaxed, so I would say that the treatment is for those who put a premium on promoting health and radiance from within.

When it comes its other spa treatments, The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah also features Hammamii, a locally produced line of Hammam skincare, as well as Mandarin Oriental’s own bespoke products. In addition to nine treatment rooms, the 2000 sq. m. spa’s other interesting facilities include indoor vitality pools, dry saunas, steam rooms, heated relaxation lounges, experience showers, and ice fountains- a bit of something for everyone. mandarinoriental.com

