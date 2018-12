<b></b>

November 2, 2000 1 min read

St. Louis-Panera Bread Co. announced today it has opened two new bakery-cafes in Colorado. The company said these bakery-cafes are the first to open in Colorado and represent Panera Bread's westernmost expansion to date.

Ron Shaich, Panera Bread chairman and CEO, said, "The opening of these bakery-cafes in Colorado is consistent with our strategy to expand our presence in the western United States." -PRNewswire,/i>