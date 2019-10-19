Refresh And Reinvigorate: The Armani/SPA
Located at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the 12,000 sq. ft. Armani/SPA has quickly become a spa of choice for both the city’s residents and tourists, and is increasingly also becoming so for its entrepreneurs, allowing them a moment of peace and tranquility between meetings in the city center.
Following a personal consultation with the spa professional in order to choose a treatment that would fulfill my need to release the stress and tension from my body, I opted for a Liberta body massage that is aimed at soothing aching muscles, relieving strained joints, and alleviating deepseated physical stress. While Armani/SPA’s Liberta treatments are focused on releasing physical pain, its other two treatment options serve different purposes- MU is for instilling relaxation and stillness, and Fluidità to enhance vitality and restore internal balance. For the massage, which lasts about 60 minutes, the spa staff use custom-made, naturally fragrant bois, jasmine, and jade oils by Armani. After the therapist kneaded away tough knots and tight muscles in my body, I was ready for another week at the office, but not before the final step of my Armani/ SPA journey- having a relaxing cup of tea with some dried fruits by the pool, and looking up at the Burj Khalifa.
