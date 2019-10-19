Refresh And Reinvigorate: The Armani/SPA

Armani/SPA has quickly become a spa of choice for both Dubai's residents and tourists, and is increasingly also becoming so for its entrepreneurs.

Located at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the 12,000 sq. ft. Armani/SPA has quickly become a spa of choice for both the city’s residents and tourists, and is increasingly also becoming so for its entrepreneurs, allowing them a moment of peace and tranquility between meetings in the city center.

Following a personal consultation with the spa professional in order to choose a treatment that would fulfill my need to release the stress and tension from my body, I opted for a Liberta body massage that is aimed at soothing aching muscles, relieving strained joints, and alleviating deepseated physical stress. While Armani/SPA’s Liberta treatments are focused on releasing physical pain, its other two treatment options serve different purposes- MU is for instilling relaxation and stillness, and Fluidità to enhance vitality and restore internal balance. For the massage, which lasts about 60 minutes, the spa staff use custom-made, naturally fragrant bois, jasmine, and jade oils by Armani. After the therapist kneaded away tough knots and tight muscles in my body, I was ready for another week at the office, but not before the final step of my Armani/ SPA journey- having a relaxing cup of tea with some dried fruits by the pool, and looking up at the Burj Khalifa.

