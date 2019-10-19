Relaxation

Refresh And Reinvigorate: The Armani/SPA

Armani/SPA has quickly become a spa of choice for both Dubai's residents and tourists, and is increasingly also becoming so for its entrepreneurs.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Refresh And Reinvigorate: The Armani/SPA
Image credit: The Armani/SPA
Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Located at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the 12,000 sq. ft. Armani/SPA has quickly become a spa of choice for both the city’s residents and tourists, and is increasingly also becoming so for its entrepreneurs, allowing them a moment of peace and tranquility between meetings in the city center.

Source: The Armani/SPA

Following a personal consultation with the spa professional in order to choose a treatment that would fulfill my need to release the stress and tension from my body, I opted for a Liberta body massage that is aimed at soothing aching muscles, relieving strained joints, and alleviating deepseated physical stress. While Armani/SPA’s Liberta treatments are focused on releasing physical pain, its other two treatment options serve different purposes- MU is for instilling relaxation and stillness, and Fluidità to enhance vitality and restore internal balance. For the massage, which lasts about 60 minutes, the spa staff use custom-made, naturally fragrant bois, jasmine, and jade oils by Armani. After the therapist kneaded away tough knots and tight muscles in my body, I was ready for another week at the office, but not before the final step of my Armani/ SPA journey- having a relaxing cup of tea with some dried fruits by the pool, and looking up at the Burj Khalifa.

Related: The Executive Selection: Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation Now

4 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Should Take Labor Day Off

Relaxation

The Executive Selection: Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Relaxation

Here Are the Top 3 Ways Successful Entrepreneurs De-Stress