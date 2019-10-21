Security

Make Working Online Safer and Faster with Disconnect VPN

This VPN and ad tracker blocker will greatly improve your browsing experience.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Make Working Online Safer and Faster with Disconnect VPN
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It's no secret that the web can be a dangerous place. Between hackers trolling to steal information, government and private snoops trying to harvest your data, and the litany of ad trackers that inhabit virtually every site, the web is filled with inconveniences that range from nefarious to simply irritating. While most VPNs will protect you from the most harmful attacks against your system, many don't go the extra mile to actually improve your browsing experience. Disconnect, however, does.

Disconnect VPN goes beyond being simply a VPN by blocking trackers and malware across your devices, thereby making the internet safer, faster, and far less annoying. Just think about all of those ads that litter your favorite sites while you're browsing. With Disconnect, you can block the ads as well as the trackers you can't see that are designed to follow you everywhere you browse. It secures your personal information and data through encryption while masking your location, keeping any prying eyes completely at bay. Plus, the malware blocking ensures nothing can sneak through to infect your computer. Disconnect is so effective, it has been shown to increase browsing speed by up to 44 percent while using up to 39 percent less bandwidth, both of which can improve your device's battery life.

Find out why The New York Times named Disconnect its anti-tracking tool of choice. Lifetime subscriptions are available now at a huge discount. Secure one device for 93 percent off $300 at just $19.99, three devices at 94 percent off $500 at just $29.99, or five devices at 94 percent off $700 at just $39.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Security

This Simple App Securely Manages Your Passwords Seamlessly

Security

Beef up Your Online Privacy With Private Internet Access VPN

Security

Browse Smarter and Safer With This VPN