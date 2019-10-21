Make Working Online Safer and Faster with Disconnect VPN

This VPN and ad tracker blocker will greatly improve your browsing experience.

It's no secret that the web can be a dangerous place. Between hackers trolling to steal information, government and private snoops trying to harvest your data, and the litany of ad trackers that inhabit virtually every site, the web is filled with inconveniences that range from nefarious to simply irritating. While most VPNs will protect you from the most harmful attacks against your system, many don't go the extra mile to actually improve your browsing experience. Disconnect, however, does.

Disconnect VPN goes beyond being simply a VPN by blocking trackers and malware across your devices, thereby making the internet safer, faster, and far less annoying. Just think about all of those ads that litter your favorite sites while you're browsing. With Disconnect, you can block the ads as well as the trackers you can't see that are designed to follow you everywhere you browse. It secures your personal information and data through encryption while masking your location, keeping any prying eyes completely at bay. Plus, the malware blocking ensures nothing can sneak through to infect your computer. Disconnect is so effective, it has been shown to increase browsing speed by up to 44 percent while using up to 39 percent less bandwidth, both of which can improve your device's battery life.

