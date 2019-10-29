Planning Your Financial Future Is Easier With Truebill

This app makes budgeting, optimizing your spending, and growing your wealth simple.

October 29, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For most of us, it feels like money's going out faster than it's coming in. Between bills, monthly subscriptions, balancing the credit card, and budgeting for unexpected large expenses, all while trying to put some money away for the future, personal finance is no walk in the park. If you need a little help gaining control over your money, check out Truebill, the personal finance app that's designed to help you manage your money and grow your wealth.

Truebill makes it easy to stay in control of your financial life right from your phone. The app helps you optimize your spending, manage subscriptions, lower your bills, and much more. It's easy to get started.

First, get the 5-star app, available for Apple and Android.

Then, connect your accounts. Truebill uses 256-bit SSL encryption and receives read-only access so they can't make any changes without your permission.

Finally, you'll get a complete picture of your finances so you can start taking control.

Truebill helps you visualize your cash, credit, and investment balances in a single place so you can track your financial health and better progress towards savings goals. It categorizes your spending so you can see where you have to cut back, and will cancel any unwanted subscriptions you forgot you had. Truebill can even help your budget by negotiating lower cable and cellphone bills on your behalf.

Get back in control of your finances. Download the Truebill app for free today.