This Self-Sealing Bin Takes the Mess out of Emptying the Trash

Townew automatically seals and changes the trash bag for you.

November 2, 2019 2 min read

Perhaps the number one thing you don't want to experience at both the office and home is a stinky trash can. And yet, rotting food and smelly garbage have a way of being constant. While we can't get you out of taking out the trash, we can make the trash life a little easier for you with Townew, the world's first self-sealing and changing trash can.

Just touch a button on the Townew, and the specially engineered can will use the built-in thermoplastic sealing tech to seal the bag without you ever having to look inside. Once it's sealed, you can take it out without having to futz with any loose or dripping garbage, and the Townew will close and automatically put a new bag in place. Each refill ring is 100 percent recyclable and contains 25 durable trash bags. If you've got a home or office full of procrastinators, Townew will even prevent overflow by sealing the bag automatically when it senses overflow risk. No leaks, no stink, no mess.

Find out why Townew has earned rave reviews from Digital Trends and The Gadgeteer. You can get a Townew can and four refill rings for 12 percent off $119.85 today at just $105.