4 Reasons to Get This $25 Smart Home Camera

November 2, 2019 2 min read

Home security is important year round but it’s especially vital during the holidays. The holiday season is ripe for theft, with people leaving their homes for extended periods of time and keeping high value gifts sitting around the house. You don’t have to break the bank to give yourself some extra peace of mind this year with a WiFi-connected security cam. Wyze Cam is one of the most affordable and best options on the market. Here’s why.

1. 1080p HD Live Stream

With Full HD live streaming resolution, you can see inside your home from anywhere in real-time using your mobile device. When you’re checking in, you can also communicate with people on the other side through the Qyze app.

2. Motion/Sound Recording with Free Cloud Storage

Wyze automatically records a 12-second video clip when motion or sound is detected and uploads it to the cloud absolutely free. With push notifications, you’ll know when Wyze has made a new upload so you can review what Wyze flagged to determine if it was a real security threat or just a cat wandering outside the window. (You can also easily upgrade Wyze with an onboard memory card.)

3. Person Detection

Wyze makes their AI person detection feature available at no extra cost. This advanced feature notifies you whenever Wyze detects a human wandering on camera when they’re not supposed to be.

4. Night Vision

Wyze Cam’s night vision lets you see up to 30 feet in absolute darkness using four infrared LEDs.

Packed with features that all come standard, Wyze Cam is an excellent security solution for the holiday season, especially when you’re on a budget. You can get it for just $25.98 now.