Here's Help If You Get Involved In An Altercation While Touring India

New Delhi-based India Assist is working towards making the travel easier for the visitors coming to India

November 4, 2019 3 min read

India has always been a popular vacation destination for people from abroad. The vibrant culture, mouth-watering food, colorful festivals, traditional architecture and beautiful sights make it a first choice for holidays for people around the country.

However, at the same time holidays in a foreign country can be stressful as one may encounter several troubles such as accident or health issues, theft, missing flights or trains, loss of baggage and documents and much more. New Delhi-based start-up India Assist is working towards making the travel easier for the visitors coming to India.

Founded in 2018 by Harish Khatri and Moqierish Tak, the start-up acts as a mediator and provides assistance by connecting the tourists in distress to the correct mode of solution. According to the company, it offers personalized ground assistance to tourists and is currently available in Delhi with plans to expand further. According to founder Harish Khatri, the services have been currently enabled for English-speaking countries and would soon expand its portfolio to other countries.

How Can India Assist Help You In Case of Altercation

There might be unfortunate incidents when tourists might find themselves in the middle of an altercation wherein they might find themselves in a dispute or fight, especially in public. In such cases, it becomes very difficult for the traveller to get local support and find right solutions to the problem.

In such as case, India Assist can send representatives to you for help. Khatri explained that situations become difficult as there is a lack of centralised mechanism for any kind of assistance needed due to which they end up speaking with locals who may or may not provide correct assistance. The situation becomes worse in case of language barriers.

According to the official website, users need to download the India Assist mobile application using which they can connect with the call center for information. Depending on the situation of the tourist, India Assist will assign a team member to handhold the user through the process. “We help the users to reach from point A to B without any hassle,” explained Khatri.

In case the need be, the company would also support the user with ground assistance. It has joined hands with employment agency Randstad for providing the ground support.

The Feeling of Being Safe in Foreign Land

India Assist was established after the founders realised the gaps in current tourism scenario. According to the company, lack of security and active assistance discouraged tourists from enjoying their visit.

With India Assist’s services, it is safe to say that tourists will not have to face troubles in a foreign country alone. The company would handhold them through the process so that it becomes easier for them and they feel safe.