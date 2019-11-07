Learn the Technical SEO Skills Needed to Rank Higher on Google

This comprehensive course will take you from SEO novice to expert.

If you operate a website or are in charge of a company's marketing, you very likely already know how important SEO is to your brand's visibility. A whopping 75 percent of users don't click past the first page of search results, so if your SEO game isn't on point, you're likely missing out on a significant amount of traffic. It's essential to be on that first page for any given result and, better yet, in the first couple of listings. But how do you do it? You need to get technical.

The Complete Technical SEO Course comprises three hours of training led by SEO expert Marijn Scheijbeler, VP of Marketing at RVshare. In this course, he'll show you how to audit your site for technical SEO needs and help you make improvements so you can get more visitors and leads. You'll get a behind-the-scenes look at core SEO components like site structure, JavaScript, and structured data — all of which can make a huge impact on where your site ranks. You'll get familiar with good URL structure, learn how to influence crawl behavior, and — most importantly — discover how to optimize on-page content with the right keywords and page structure. It's the kind of technical education you need to ensure your site is fully up to snuff.

Get your site to the top of Google. Typically $499, The Complete Technical SEO Course is on sale today for just $49.