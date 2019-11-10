Innovation Now Presented by

This Personal Massager Is $100+ Cheaper Than the Hypervolt

Get a personal, targeted massage whenever you need.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Personal Massager Is $100+ Cheaper Than the Hypervolt
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
1 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Presented by

After a tough workout, it can be extremely difficult to relax and work out the knots you've built up. When that happens, you need more than a lackadaisical massage from your partner — you need targeted relief. That's where the JAWKU Muscle Blaster V2 Cordless Percussion Massage Gun comes in.

About $100 cheaper than the Hypervolt personal massage gun, the JAWKU was developed to achieve the same goals in the same amount of time. This massage gun was designed to assist the body's own healing mechanisms. Using five different speed settings, you can choose a variety of different frequencies, amplitudes, and torque according to your muscle needs and apply them directly to your pain points. The gun increases blood flow, releases stored lactic acid, and relieves sore muscles practically instantly. The cordless design and four-hour battery life make it perfect for storing in your bag and giving yourself instant relief after a workout.

Don't suffer after a tough workout, give yourself the targeted relief you need. The JAWKU Muscle Blaster V2 Cordless Percussion Massage Gun retails for $299.99 but you can save 16 percent when you get it today for $249.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation Now

The 10 Must-Haves for the Digital Nomad

Innovation Now

Best Chargers for the Office, Home, and Travel

Innovation Now

A Pillow That Naturally Wakes You Up in the Morning and 13 Other Gadgets to Help You Sleep Better