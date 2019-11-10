This Personal Massager Is $100+ Cheaper Than the Hypervolt

Get a personal, targeted massage whenever you need.

November 10, 2019 1 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Presented by

After a tough workout, it can be extremely difficult to relax and work out the knots you've built up. When that happens, you need more than a lackadaisical massage from your partner — you need targeted relief. That's where the JAWKU Muscle Blaster V2 Cordless Percussion Massage Gun comes in.

About $100 cheaper than the Hypervolt personal massage gun, the JAWKU was developed to achieve the same goals in the same amount of time. This massage gun was designed to assist the body's own healing mechanisms. Using five different speed settings, you can choose a variety of different frequencies, amplitudes, and torque according to your muscle needs and apply them directly to your pain points. The gun increases blood flow, releases stored lactic acid, and relieves sore muscles practically instantly. The cordless design and four-hour battery life make it perfect for storing in your bag and giving yourself instant relief after a workout.

Don't suffer after a tough workout, give yourself the targeted relief you need. The JAWKU Muscle Blaster V2 Cordless Percussion Massage Gun retails for $299.99 but you can save 16 percent when you get it today for $249.99.