DJI's Pocket-Sized Drone Rivals Full-Size Competitors

It might be small but it packs a full-size punch.
Image credit: DJI
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

DJI is the industry leader in drone technology, having completely revolutionized the consumer business with the Predator and Mavic drones. Now, they’ve gone a step further by packing the features of an elite drone into a pocket-sized package with the DJI Mavic Mini.

This compact drone is the perfect companion for hiking trails, hanging at the beach, climbing mountains, or even hitting the slopes. It weighs roughly as much as a smartphone, making it easy to carry and allows it to fly for up to 30 minutes with a fully-charged battery. That’s twice the time of other drones.

The Mavic Mini is extremely user-friendly thanks to the DJI Fly app, which enables you to create cinematic shots with just a few taps. The app even features a Flight Tutorial to help you get started using Mavic Mini quickly and safely. With a variety of QuickShot modes, like Circle, Helix, and Rocket, you can execute elaborate preset motions while recording without having to try any complicated maneuvers on the remote.

You can take 12MP photos and record 2.7K Quad HD videos while flying — footage so good it’ll look like it came straight out of Hollywood. Again, from a drone that fits in your pocket.

The Mavic Mini is on sale for $399 now.

