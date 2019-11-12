This Amazon Best Seller Helps You Get to Sleep

Get some shuteye before fatigue catches up to you.

November 12, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you’re busy running a business, it’s not always easy to get to sleep. Maybe your mind won’t stop running with all the things you have to do, maybe you simply can’t find the time. Yet — we don’t need to tell you this — you need sleep to function. If you’re not getting your rest, your brain can’t work at its optimal capacity which may eventually catch up with you. We know how hard you’re working, but you’re not going to be able to successfully launch that product if you don’t just sleep already!

The ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket can help you finally relax and get some shuteye. Research has shown that weighted blankets can reduce the stress and anxiety you feel before bed, allowing you to silence the chaos in your brain and just relax. The ZonLi gives you the effect of being swaddled — yes, like a baby — which releases serotonin and dopamine, chemicals your body needs to feel calm and secure. The blanket evenly distributes weight across your body using glass beads while the duvet cover avoids trapping heat so you remain at a comfortable, constant temperature while you’re beneath the blanket.

It should be noted that weighted blankets are not cures or treatments for medical conditions that may keep you from sleep, but they may help you unwind at the end of the day.

Think you’re ready to give it a try? Grab a ZonLi that’s about 6 percent to 10 percent of your body weight.