Over 50 per cent Of Offices In The US Do Not Employ Eco-Friendly Features: Report

Despite the rise in awareness about climate change and its hazardous long-term impact on the planet, the move towards eco-friendly features in offices is slow, according to a study by Savoy Stewart.

November 13, 2019 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Over 50 per cent of the US offices do not employ eco-friendly features and offices scored a mere average of 2.1 out of 5 for eco-friendliness, according to a survey by Savoy Stewart, a UK-based property agent and estate consulting firm. The survey asked 1,703 US office workers about their opinions towards 'green' efforts in the workplace. Companies across the board are not implementing enough eco incentives, scoring less than 50 per cent in the category.

However, everything is not gloomy. More and more employees now care if their offices employ eco-friendly measures. Around 26 per cent of job applicants responded that they are ‘very likely’ to consider a job role on the basis of how eco-friendly the office is, followed by 24 per cent who are ‘likely’ to consider eco-friendliness while choosing a job offer. A mere 3 per cent and 11 per cent said they are ‘very unlikely and unlikely’ to consider eco-friendliness as one of the criteria.

Climate Change a Reality

Many big corporate houses and political leaders keep denying the urgency of the climate change situation. The Fifth Assessment Report by The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change states, “There is alarming evidence that important tipping points, leading to irreversible changes in major ecosystems and the planetary climate system, may already have been reached or passed.” The report further states, “Ecosystems as diverse as the Amazon rainforest and the Arctic tundra, may be approaching thresholds of dramatic change through warming and drying. Mountain glaciers are in alarming retreat and the downstream effects of reduced water supply in the driest months will have repercussions that transcend generations.”

Young climate change activist Greta Thunberg attracted a lot of attention and initiated discussions around climate change after her powerful speech at the UN Climate Summit this year. The young activist has received support from public figures such as Leonardo Di Caprio, Trevor Noah, Mark Ruffalo, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt among various others.

Corporates Taking Responsibility

Various business conglomerates are accepting their social and environmental responsibility and are trying to function in a more eco-friendly way. They are building committees and are coming up with their sustainability goals and visions for their companies. Technology giant Apple has reduced 35 per cent of its carbon footprint from 2015 and is aiming towards a mining-free future. Clothing major Zara has set a target to make all its clothes from sustainable fabric by 2025. Similarly, international footwear and apparel brand Adidas is committed to only using eco-friendly elements in all its products by 2024.

With such initiatives and rising awareness, there is some hope. But a lot needs to be still done to fight climate change.