The head of the Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter Ananya Birla, announced she was giving up music. It was time to focus on business, she wrote.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ananya Birla said on Instagram that she is leaving the music industry to focus on her business endeavors. She is the firstborn child of Aditya Birla group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla. Several well-known people expressed their surprise and best wishes for Ananya Birla's future endeavors shortly after she made her decision public.

Her post on her official Instagram page read, "Guys, this has been the hardest decision. I've reached a stage where balancing both the businesses I run and am building + music is becoming near impossible and it's taking a toll on me in ways that I can't express. Thank you for all the love for the music I've released over the years. I hope one day we can appreciate English music made by our own people as there is so much talent in our own country. Thank you again. It's time I focus all my energies to the business world." She captioned the post, "Unforgettable memories, thank you for all the love."

Singer Armaan Malik, Sania Mirza, Bobby Deol and several others offered her love and support while expressing their shock. Armaan Malik wrote, "So sad to hear that Ananya, but you keep doing you! More power to all your dreams and future endeavours (sic)." Ananya Birla forayed into the music scene with the single 'Livin The Life in 2016', which fetched her international recognition. She became the first Indian artist to achieve platinum status for her single.

In addition, she was a guest on Sirius XM Hits, a nationwide top 40 pop radio program in the United States.In 2022, Ananya Birla made her debut on the streaming service when she sang the song "Inaam" for the online series "Rudra: The Edge of Darkness," which starred Ajay Devgn.

In addition to being the first Indian musician to have a single in the English language reach platinum status in the country, Birla founded the design firm Ikai Asai and the microfinance firm Svatantra Microfin.She was also appointed to the board of Grasim Industries, the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, as a director last year.