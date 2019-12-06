Book of the Week

Book of the Week: 'The Direct Mail Revolution'

Create direct-mail marketing campaigns that can earn you an ROI as high as 1,300 percent.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Book of the Week: 'The Direct Mail Revolution'
Image credit: Entrepreneur Press
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

This book has been selected for the Entrepreneur Press® Book of the Week, a weekly email newsletter that delivers heaping discounts to the books you love. Our team features a different book each week and shares exclusive deals with Book of the Week subscribers you won’t find anywhere else. Sign up at http://entm.ag/botw.

In The Direct Mail Revolution, legendary copywriting pioneer and marketing expert Robert W. Bly shares the strategies that can transform your business, win you more customers and earn more profits. Whether you're new to direct mail or you've had no luck earning sales from a mailbox, this book is your clear, comprehensive blueprint to winning new and ongoing sales with direct mail. You'll learn how to:

  • Increase your response rates with the six characteristics of irresistible offers.
  • Track and test key ingredients of your direct -mail campaign.
  • Gain leads and sales with the "magic words" of direct-response copy.
  • Avoid the most common snail-mail mistakes that will get your marketing ignored.

Subscribe to the Entrepreneur Press® Book of the Week newsletter to receive discounts to more books like this at http://entm.ag/botw.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Book of the Week

Book of the Week: 'Unfiltered'

Book of the Week

Book of the Week: 'Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership'

Book of the Week

Book of the Week: 'Driven'