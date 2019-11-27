Investors

Waterbridge's Sarbvir Singh Likes to Invest in Social Impact Companies

Waterbridge was started with an objective to provide money, support and direction to early-stage entrepreneurs.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Waterbridge's Sarbvir Singh Likes to Invest in Social Impact Companies
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Guest Writer
Founder, 100x Entrepreneur Podcast
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sarbvir Singh, Managing Partner, Waterbridge Ventures started his journey as a Venture Capitalist in 2007 with Capital 18, the VC arm of media conglomerate Network 18. Back then he was one of the first institutional checks in Bookmyshow, which is today a unicorn and Yatra, which went public on NASADAQ. Waterbridge was started by Manish and Sarbvir in 2016. The early stage venture capital fund based out of India has invested in 16 companies, some of which ones are Unacademy, Chalo, Ziploan, MagicPin and DoubtNut.

“My first exposure to investing was when I joined as an analyst and portfolio manager at Citi group in the US. However, we used to invest in the big listed companies but that was my foray into investing which taught me a lot,” Singh says.

Singh likes to be associated with the big things and the companies which make some social impact. “I like to invest in the companies which bring meaningful impact or change in people’s life. It could be anything like entertainment, medical or education,” he adds.

He claims that his entry into venture capital was an accident. Singh met Raghav Bahl, founder of Network 18, who wanted to setup a venture capital fund and that is how he started.

When asked about his idea of starting a fund of his own he says, “As the venture capital funds stated getting big in India after the first wave of funding, we thought the space for early stage investing was getting lost. We started Waterbridge with the objective to provide not only money to the early stage entrepreneurs but the support and direction also which they need at the beginning stage of a start-up.”

“A lot of funds used to come to us and we treated all of them like friends,” he adds. Singh did not just like to help the early stage founder but also saw a great opportunity in them.

Speaking about his investment styles at the Waterbridge ventures he says their average cheque size is between $0.5 million and $1 million and they take about 7 to 15 per cent of the partnership in the firm which they are planning to increase.

(This article was first published in the November 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Investors

Alteria Capital Focuses on Investor, Founding Team and Business Plan

Investors

'Decision Making at Early Stages About the First Few Customers is Crucial': Brij Bhasin

Investors

Dr Ritesh Malik wants to create founder-driven seed initiatives