Black Friday: #10 Great Bonanza Deals And Discounts To Look Out For In India

November 29, 2019 5 min read

Black Friday 2019 is here and it is a perfect time to shop everything that’s in your wish list. The brands are back offering some of the biggest discounts of the year!

In West, Black Friday is by far the biggest shopping event of the year, which is eagerly awaited by the consumers. While the trend has always been popular in the other part of the world, in the last couple of Fyears India seems to be celebrating this day as well.

What's the deal? All brands slash their prices by hefty margins and then it becomes a game of first come first serve. Talking about the basics it always falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the USA, an event which occurs on the 29th of November this year. And the cherry on the cake is that even after the shopping binge on Friday is over, the laggards can avail the discount deals which continue till Cyber Monday, which will fall on 2nd December this time.

However, if you love discounts, we would also like to inform you that the best deals will run out as soon as the Black Friday shopping binge starts. In case you are wondering what deals are available in India, let us tell you that one will be truly spoilt for choice.

To save time and give you a quick on where the sales are live, Entrepreneur India is here with a guide. We have listed out 10 best Black Friday offers around various sites which will help you navigate this maze of shopping choices:

Amazon

At Amazon India, you will be able to avail Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on the Amazon International Brands.

Deals and Categories: From branded collections of electronics, apparel, home to kitchen, sports, get ready to avail huge savings. Consumers get to pick through lucrative and exclusive deals of up to 60% off on a wide range of products across multiple categories.

Shein

One of the popular fashion sites has been promoting the Black Friday sale for a while now. To say the least it is live and goes on till the 2nd December 2019. Shein India's sale hefty discounts will blow your mind.

Deal and Category: Based on the category of items available, you choose the best stuff from women’s fashion wear, that will be presented on discounts up to 60%. Mostly, it is on shoes and clothing that can fetch high discounts during this sale.

Myprotein

Black Friday sales Myprotein is the biggest sale period. People look to this time just to stock their supplements like never before. Following the tradition like every year, the brand is offering huge discounts on the products starting from 25th November till 2nd December 2019.

Deal and Category: The brand offers 27% off on everything plus free gifts to the customers who shop over a certain limit. You also have coupon code that can be used to avail of more price reduction.

Nykaa

Nykaa.com is having its very own Black Friday Sale called Pink Sale with some of the best deals it has ever presented on its platforms. Also, for the first time, you can grab some amazing luxury brands as well on sale price.

Deal and Category: From makeup and skincare to appliances and fragrances, the brand is offering up to 40% off on 100,000 products across 500+ brands.

PayTM Mall

The e-commerce firms are leaving no stone unturned to cash in on the opportunity. The leading digital wallet app Paytm is also set to take up this opportunity to provide the best deals through its Paytm Mall. If you have planned to buy any of the electronic items or even home appliances, this is the perfect opportunity to sort through the humongous e-mall.

Deal and Category: PayTM is offering discounts up to Rs 20,000 across categories on various products in its Black Friday sale. You have various deals on electronic products, smartphones, speakers, gaming laptops, cameras, room heaters, and computer accessories as well.

Vero Moda

Shop till you drop & then shop some more because the Black Friday Sale is live! With this as their motto, Vero Moda is ready to set the stage on fire with their super-hot deals!

Refresh your wardrobe with the new pair of jeans you have had your eye on for a long time, a party dress to shine at all the casual and formal parties or the new pair of boots you wanted but couldn’t find a reason to buy. This is your reason, a sale which is beyond any reason!

Deal and Category: Get the amazing clothing and accessories from their Online Store at 60% off deals. From 29th November 2019 to 2nd December 2019, each day there will be new offerings.

Daniel Wellington

Daniel Wellington's watch is the talk of the town. So fulfill your accessories box with the DW's Watches, bracelets, and rings.

Deal and Category: One can benefit from 50% off on select items that are highly popular and most in-demand.

Ali Express

Ali Express has just about anything you could want or need this holiday season, from tools to clothing and beauty products.

Deal and Category: You can usually save at least 50% and then some more on a wide range of items! One can have extra time to snag deals like up to 40% off on electronics, up to 70% off on shoes and bags and up to 50% off on auto accessories.

Koovs

Joining the sale list is also Koovs. They have unveiled great discount deals on a huge range of products for both men and women.

Deal and Category: Get flat 60% off on Koovs.com as well as their shopping App. You also have deals like INR 499 and INR 799 under.

Only India

Loosen your wallet strings because Only India has some wonderful deals for you.

Deal and Category: Get 60% off on selected items that are most in-demand.