Real Estate Investment

This Company Makes Real Estate Investing Possible for More People

DiversyFund is turning the real estate business on its head.
This Company Makes Real Estate Investing Possible for More People
Image credit: DiversyFund
"Buy property." That's sound investment advice. However, it's also cliched and impractical in today's exorbitantly expensive real estate market when most people can hardly afford their rent let alone a down payment and a mortgage. For years now, real estate investment has been a privilege of the 1 percent. However, one company wants to shift the paradigm. DiversyFund's mission is to lower the barriers of entry to real estate investment to allow anyone with a bit of disposable income to throw their hat in the ring.

For as little as $500, you can invest in DiversyFund's commercial real estate investment trust (REIT), which is composed of projects and properties handpicked by a team of investment professionals. DiversyFund purchases properties they see as potentially creating high yield returns, then manages, renovates, and sells those properties to turn a profit. Once they sell, they split the profits among all investors — meaning you. They remove the middlemen entirely, using your money exclusively on the property and dispensing your returns without any management or service fees. Most importantly, they're in it with you and won't turn a profit until you do after the sale of property.

There's no prior experience required, just an interest and $500 of disposable income. Once you invest, it's fully in the hands of the professionals who do all the research and heavy lifting so you don't have to. Ready to start investing? Check out DiversyFund today.

