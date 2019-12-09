Protect Your Data and Online Anonymity With Windscribe VPN

Windscribe is a virtual private network that protects your data as you browse the internet.

December 9, 2019 2 min read

Big tech likes to gather data about us and sell it to companies for the purposes of targeted advertising. Those are the breaks.

While all those congressional hearings involving billionaire CEOs look very serious and may possibly maybe make a tiny bit of difference in the long run, you’re probably wondering if there’s a way you can protect your online privacy in the more immediate future. Like, right now.

The answer is yes, thanks to a VPN like Windscribe. Windscribe is a virtual private network that protects your data from being harvested as you browse the internet. It also allows you to access location-blocked websites and content, while also ensuring your own location isn’t visible.

Although there is a free version of Windscribe, the paid subscription offers unlimited data and downloads. Along with this, you can sign up without an email address—maintaining absolute anonymity—and Windscribe can be used across all of your devices.

Thanks to its next level security, Windscribe currently has a 4.7 out of 5 rating on the App Store, and a 4.3 out of 5 score on Google Play.

