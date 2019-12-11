Share Of Employable Indian Graduates Swells Up From 33% In 2014 To 47.38% In 2019

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), software/hardware and manufacturing industries hired the maximum number of people in 2019, according to India Skill Report 2019.

With 1.3 billion population and a median age of about 28, India is one of the few countries that have the capacity to meet the global talent requirements, according to India Skill Report 2019, a report by Wheebox, an online talent assessment company.

The report states that at present 47.38 per cent of Indian graduates are skilled enough to be employed compared with 33 per cent in 2014. Engineers continue to be the most employable of the lot with a score of 57 per cent. This is a jump of five percentage points from 52 per cent last year.

Critics, however point out that the report does not mention about underutilization of talent prevalent across sectors because of the slump in the hiring capacity.

A stellar performance by Delhi

Delhi topped the list of the state with the ‘most hiring capacity’ and ‘maximum employable talent’ when taking out the average of the last six years.

Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi topped the list of states with the most hiring capacity. Delhi has appeared on this list of top-3 five times in the past six years, followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka, which have appeared four times each on the list.

Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are the states with the maximum employable talent in the country. Delhi has appeared on the list for five out of six times followed by Andhra Pradesh which appeared on the list for four times.

Bengaluru, Chennai and Guntur topped the list of city-wise highest employability opportunity.

Askew Gender Ratio

Percentage of women working in India is shockingly low. It fares worse than Nepal (79.9 per cent of women work in Nepal), China (63.90 per cent of working women) and Bangladesh (57.40 per cent of working women). In India 27 per cent of women are working. It is better than Pakistan where a mere 24.6 per cent of women are part of the workforce.

The women participation at work has reduced in India over the past six years, with 2018 being the worst with a meagre 23 per cent women participation. This year saw a slight improvement of 2 percentage points in women participation in the workforce.

The percentage of graduate women working in India is less than 50 per cent. Around 67 per cent of women graduates do not work in rural India and 68.3 per cent of women graduates do not have paid jobs in urban India.

Gig Economy On The Rise

The report cites that one in every four gig worker globally is from India. Gig work is based on the provision of services at a contractual or freelance basis. It claims that gig opportunities would let people earn at least twice of what they earn from full-time jobs.

However, the report claims that people are apprehensive to take gig offers as there is a lack of defined benefits and legal framework for gig employees. The report states, “Organizations would need to develop capabilities to engage quality fluid talent without having any kind of ‘control’ over them.”