You Can Get These $250 Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds for Only $62 Today

Get a top-end pair of wireless earbuds for an absolute steal.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Wireless earbuds are everywhere these days and for good reason. They're extremely convenient and make it easy to enjoy your music or podcasts on the commute, at the gym, doing chores around the house or anywhere in between. The one drawback, however, is cost. Fortunately, the HUB: Hi-Fi Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds are on sale today for 75 percent off their $250 retail price at just $62 with promo code: MERRYSAVE15.

That's a great deal, of course, but you may be wondering what justifies the $250 price tag in the first place. These earbuds have elite Bluetooth 5.0, sport a 100-hour battery life with the included charging bank, and are completely weatherproof thanks to IPX5 water resistance, unlike many other wireless earbuds. Those features put them at the top of the market but they're also made from premium materials to deliver superior sound and unparalleled functionality while remaining considerably more durable than other buds. They even have a Smart Ambient Sound mode that reduces background noise and amplifies speech while you're using the buds to take a call. They're so feature-rich, it's no surprise they raised over $1 million on Indiegogo.

Get an elite pair of wireless earbuds without breaking the bank. The HUB: Hi-Fi Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds are 75 percent off today at just $62 with promo code "MERRYSAVE15" at checkout. 

