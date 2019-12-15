Computers

Run Windows Software on Your Mac and More with This 'Parallels' App Bundle

Take your Mac computing to new heights with 13 top apps.
Run Windows Software on Your Mac and More with This 'Parallels' App Bundle
Image credit: Luis Quintero
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You love your Mac, but you would probably love it more if it could, well, do more. Turns out, there isn't a whole lot a Mac can't do once you've added the right apps and software. From streamlining your workflow to running Windows programs on your machine, The 2020 Limited Edition Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Desktop will help you get the most of your Mac.

Headlined by Parallels Desktop, this bundle includes 13 award-winning apps. With Parallels Desktop, you can use your Mac to run Windows programs or even graphics-intensive games and CAD programs without compromising your Mac's performance. The bundle also includes PDF Editor, an Apple Editor's Choice winner that makes editing, searching, and scanning PDFs easier than ever. You'll also get productivity tools like XMind 8 Pro for mind mapping, TextExpander for faster typing, RapidWeaver 8 for website building, and more.

Got a creative gene? This bundle comes with Best of Mac-winning photo editor Aurora HDR 2019 and Live Home 3D Pro, which lets you envision renovations and the construction of your dream home in real-time. Add in Windscribe VPN Pro for privacy, Banktivity 7 for personal finance management, and Disk Drill PRO for data recovery, and you've got a comprehensive suite of tools for everything in your life.

That's not even all that's included! Check out The 2020 Limited Edition Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Desktop, now on sale for just $48 today with promo code "MACSAVE20" at checkout. 

