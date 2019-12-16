These Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones Can be Perfect for Any Budget

Get a great pair of headphones without setting your wallet on fire.

December 16, 2019 2 min read

Wireless headphones are firmly entrenched in the mainstream at this point, yet prices have yet to come down very much at all. For any high-quality pair of wireless headphones, it'll still cost you a few hundred dollars. That is, unless you're getting the TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones. These Amazon's Choice headphones do typically retail for $260 but right now, they're on sale for just $59 with promo code: MERRYSAVE15.

The Z2's got their name because they boast twice the sound and twice the battery life of comparable wireless headphones. The top-grade, high-performance neodymium-backed 40mm speakers are enhanced with TREBLAB's Sound2.0™ technology to deliver intricately balanced, rich sound regardless of what you're listening to. Plus, thanks to aptX and T-Quiet™ active noise-cancellation, you can shut out the ambient noise and focus in on work or create your own little paradise while traveling on a plane or train. The 35-hour battery life ensures you'll be able to listen all day long and then some.

You don't have to break the bank for great headphones. The TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones retail for $260 but are on sale now for 77 percent off at just $59 with promo code "MERRYSAVE15" at checkout.