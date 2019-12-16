headphones

These Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones Can be Perfect for Any Budget

Get a great pair of headphones without setting your wallet on fire.
Wireless headphones are firmly entrenched in the mainstream at this point, yet prices have yet to come down very much at all. For any high-quality pair of wireless headphones, it'll still cost you a few hundred dollars. That is, unless you're getting the TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones. These Amazon's Choice headphones do typically retail for $260 but right now, they're on sale for just $59 with promo code: MERRYSAVE15.

The Z2's got their name because they boast twice the sound and twice the battery life of comparable wireless headphones. The top-grade, high-performance neodymium-backed 40mm speakers are enhanced with TREBLAB's Sound2.0™ technology to deliver intricately balanced, rich sound regardless of what you're listening to. Plus, thanks to aptX and T-Quiet™ active noise-cancellation, you can shut out the ambient noise and focus in on work or create your own little paradise while traveling on a plane or train. The 35-hour battery life ensures you'll be able to listen all day long and then some.

You don't have to break the bank for great headphones. The TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones retail for $260 but are on sale now for 77 percent off at just $59 with promo code "MERRYSAVE15" at checkout. 

