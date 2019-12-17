Security

Reduce the Risks of Using Airport Wi-Fi This Holiday Season

VPN Unlimited keeps you safe on public networks.
Reduce the Risks of Using Airport Wi-Fi This Holiday Season
Image credit: Artur Tumasjan
Airport WiFi (or any public WiFi for that matter) is a nice, convenient service, but using it can also be extremely risky. Public WiFi is accessible to everyone — that's the point — which means it can be an easy target for cybercriminals who want to take advantage of the network. When you're using the airport WiFi this holiday season, make sure you're staying safe by investing in a VPN.

VPNs establish a private, encrypted connection on public networks, giving you a number of extra layers of security while you browse. VPN Unlimited is PC Mag's Top VPN and it's on sale for an unbeatable price now.

VPN Unlimited is free of speed or bandwidth limits so, unlike other VPNs, you can browse just as fast as you normally would, all while reaping the security benefits of AES 256-bit encryption. With VPN Unlimited, you get access to more than 400 VPN servers in more than 80 locations around the world, including the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and Hong Kong so even if you're traveling overseas, you can bypass geographic restrictions to access the internet (and Netflix) you're familiar with. It offers support for a variety of VPN protocols, lets you easily manage all of your connected devices, and employs a strict no-logging policy so your data is always safe, even from them.

A lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited retails for $499.99. It has been on sale for $99, but right now you can get it at a special price of just $39 for a limited time. Get an additional 15 percent off with promo code "MERRYSAVE15" at checkout. 

