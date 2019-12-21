SEO

Help Your Business Thrive Online With a Solid SEO Strategy

Learn SEO secrets to push your pages to the top of Google.
Help Your Business Thrive Online With a Solid SEO Strategy
Image credit: Paweł Czerwiński
Organic traffic converts at 10 to 13 times that of paid traffic. That means, no matter how much you spend to attract customers to your website, the ultimate boon to your bottom line is Google. If you want your business to thrive online, you have to appear on the top search engine result pages (SERPs) on Google. That means you need a viable, comprehensive SEO strategy. You'll learn how to create one in The Pro Google SEO & SERP Certification Bundle.

This 10-course bundle gives you a beginner-friendly, yet extensive, introduction to SEO. You'll learn how to decipher Google's algorithm to make your pages stand out through link building, optimizing web imagery, citations, advanced keyword research, and more. You'll even get a crash course in creating an SEO strategy for voice search. Beyond Google, the bundle introduces you to Amazon SEO, so you can make your products stand out on Amazon as well.

The Pro Google SEO & SERP Certification Bundle doesn't just stop at SEO. It includes courses covering a wide variety of digital marketing strategies which can also benefit from improving your SEO. You'll learn how to launch an effective PPC ad campaign, how to expand your web pages' reach through paid advertising, and much more.

Take your business to new heights. The Pro Google SEO & SERP Certification Bundle is on sale for just $29 today.

