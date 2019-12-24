Real Estate

This App Brings Smart Technology to Real Estate Investing

Make more informed real estate decisions with Mashvisor.
This App Brings Smart Technology to Real Estate Investing
Image credit: Daniel DiNuzzo
Buying property can be one of the most rewarding and lucrative investments you ever make. It can also ruin you. Real estate is a risky game even for the most seasoned investors, but when you're just starting out, the stakes are even higher. Regardless of your experience in real estate investment, however, it pays to have tools that help reduce your risk and optimize your return. Mashvisor is one such tool.

As automation takes over practically every industry, Mashvisor is putting it to good use in the real estate investment business. This platform uses vast sets of real estate data and analytics to turn months of research into 15 minutes, helping you to find lucrative traditional or Airbnb properties all over the country. Just type in any city of interest and you'll immediately get a detailed overview of the investment opportunities in each area of the city, with key calculations on individual property potential. Every listing is taken from reliable sources and uses algorithm-based projections to help you discover what you need to outperform the market. You can further customize your searches with interactive filters to find the perfect investment opportunity for you

Invest smarter with Mashvisor. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to a Basic Plan for just $39 or a Professional Plan, which comes with fancier features like property design analysis and data heat maps for just $99.

