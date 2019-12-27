Want to Improve Your SEO? This Technical Training Can Help.

Improve your SEO strategy by getting technical.

December 27, 2019 2 min read

Traffic is crucial to any online business. You can rely on your paid marketing efforts or leaning into a variety of social channels, but if you aren't capitalizing on organic traffic, you're missing out on a huge opportunity. Organic search accounts for 53 percent of all traffic online, so if your business doesn't have a solid search engine optimization (SEO) strategy, you're missing out on a lot of potential income.

In The Complete Technical SEO Course, you'll learn how to optimize your site's pages to be more search engine-friendly so you can draw in more prospects and get more conversions.

This course will give you a deep, up-to-date training in technical SEO, the behind the scenes components to SEO that can make the difference between ranking on page one of results or never being indexed at all. You'll learn the important components to a technical audit and how to start one yourself to identify how your pages are lacking. You'll also learn how to optimize on-page content with the right keywords, structure URLs correctly, and understand how to use JavaScript frameworks to influence technical SEO. And you'll discover how to easily create XML sitemaps to help you better understand content and index rates.

After this course, your websites and pages will be ready to soar to the top of search engine result pages. Right now, The Complete Technical SEO Course is 90 percent off at just $49.