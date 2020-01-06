Make 2020 the Year You Start Coding With This $39 Training

Get a complete coding education in one place.

January 6, 2020 1 min read

It's no secret that coders are in high demand in our digital world. From building websites to creating more seamless apps and products, coders are vital to all kinds of industries. But you didn't get a computer science degree? No worries, there are still plenty of opportunities to learn to code, like The 2020 Premium Learn To Code Certification Bundle.

This massive, 10-course, 120-hour bundle is almost like getting a full computer science education. From front-end to back-end, you'll get the kind of full stack education you need to score a job as a programmer. You'll delve into responsive front-end programming using languages like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, and even explore some more advanced JavaScript libraries like ReactJS and Redux. You'll learn how to mine and analyze data using Python and R programming and even take a deep dive into deep learning and image classification using Keras. That's all just scratching the surface of what you'll learn because, by the end of these courses, you'll be able to build a fully-functional, conversion-optimized website from scratch.

Sold separately, these courses would cost more than $2,000