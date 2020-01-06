These AirPod-Alternatives are Just $60 Today

Enjoy wireless listening without the usual price tag.

January 6, 2020 1 min read

Apple's AirPods revolutionized headphones with a completely wireless, supremely portable design. The only problem? The price tag is a tough pill to swallow. Thankfully, as time has gone on, respectable competitors have emerged at more affordable price points. Case in point: the PaMu Slide Mini Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones.

These outstanding AirPod-alternatives are just as portable as AirPods but still pack an impressive punch. With a Qualcomm QCC3020 chip and Bluetooth 5.0, you'll always have a fast, smooth connection that lets you listen to your music the way it was meant to be enjoyed. You can listen for up to ten hours on a single charge, and the included charging case can extend that playtime up to 40 hours. They're even IPX6 water-resistant, making them perfect for any weather wear or using at the gym. They're just like a pair of AirPods, just a little smaller.

Enjoy your wireless listening without breaking the bank. Normally $149, you can get the PaMu Slide Mini Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones for 59 percent off at just $59.99. They're available in black, white, pink, or green.