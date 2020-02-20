19 Subject Line Formulas for Different Types of Link-Building Emails

When you need to write an outreach email, give these subject lines a try to increase the number of conversations with potential link targets.

Next time you sit down to write an outreach email, give these subject lines a try, and you’ll increase the number of conversations with potential link targets.

Guest posting

Sites that accept guest writers will usually specify how they prefer new guest posts to be pitched. If the site you want to contribute to has a dedicated page (or section) about guest-posting opportunities, follow their guidelines. However, in those cases where there’s no clear guidelines for wannabe contributors to pitch their guest posts, use the following subject lines:

I’d like to write for [site name]. Here are X article ideas. This is perfect for those cases where you’ve written a series of articles and you’re searching for the right home for them.

Interested in article contributions about [topic]? I'd love to collaborate.

Contributing to [site name]: sharing my clip portfolio.

Link reclamation (brand mention)

The formulas below will come in handy next time you need to reach out to a site that mentioned your company without linking to your website:

Thanks for mentioning [brand] on your [topic] page (quick request). Always start link reclamation emails by showing your gratitude. After all, the person you’re reach­ing out to didn’t have to mention your company, yet they’ve done just that, so a thank you is in order. This particular subject line could be used when contact­ing a webmaster or site owner who’s dropped a brand mention within the core pages of their website (e.g., their About page).

Thank you for mentioning us! ([title of their article]).

Quick question about your latest post (on behalf of [brand]).

Link reclamation (content marketing)

Much has been written about link reclamation as a link-building strategy. There’s less advice about the technique in combination with other off-page SEO efforts (a term that includes every SEO-related task or activity that happens off the site), such as content marketing for links. For marketers who build links with content, I always recommend adding a layer of link reclamation to their campaigns to maximize the number of links.

Here are three tried-and-tested formulas to help you turn unlinked brand mentions into links back to your content:

Attribution request: [title of their article]. This is my go-to formula for contacting journalists who’ve featured the content I produce for my clients and have mentioned the brand but have failed to credit the content with a link back to the original source (aka, my client’s website). It’s simple and to the point, including the title of the article in question to quickly get the writer’s attention.

Credit to original source: [title of their article].

License infringement and attribution request: [title of their article].

Resource link building

The subject lines for this type of link building will highly depend on the type of resource you’ve built. That said, here are three subject line formulas that are suitable when reaching out to webmasters or editors who curate resources around a specific topic:

Suggestion for [name of resource page]: [name of your resource]. Straightforward and to the point, the recipient of this email will quickly know what page on their site you’re referring to and what type of resource you’re pitching. If your email gets opened, then it’s very likely you’ll get a link — as long as your resource is of good quality, of course!

Are you accepting new resources for [name of resource page]?

New resource for [name of resource page]: [name of your resource].

Round-up inclusion

Many bloggers and journalists publish weekly and monthly round-up articles where they handpick resources and content connected to a specific topic. The subject lines below will come in handy next time you’re pitching content you think should be included as part of one of these round-up posts:

Tip for [name of round-up]: [title of your article]. If the round-up has a name, you should use it to show that you’ve done your research. In many cases, the article will include a short blurb at the beginning or end of the post where the writer specifies an email address to pitch new stories for inclusion. Use this subject line when contacting the specified email address.

Do you take suggestions for [name of round-up]?

Content marketing for links

One of the go-to link-building techniques today involves creating content that can be pitched to other sites in the hopes that they will reuse it and link back to your website. I call this “content marketing for links” because it’s not quite the same as resource link building. However, there are many people who refer to this technique as “digital PR,” because, more often than not, the main goal is to build hard-to-get media links.

The content is usually a visual piece that can be easily shared: a simple static image (infographics, maps, charts, illustrations, photographs, etc.), an animated asset (videos or GIFs) or an interactive feature that uses an iframe or embed code (interactive data visualizations, quizzes, calculators, etc.).

Next time you’re pitching this type of content with the goal of building links, try opening your emails with the following subject line formulas: