Eric Ward and Garrett French

Eric Ward founded the Web's first link-building and content publicity service in 1994, (then called NetPOST). He has developed content linking strategies for PBS, WarnerBros, Discovery Channel, National Geographic, and Disney. Today, Eric publishes a weekly strategic linking newsletter called LinkMoses Private, and offers clients strategic linking consulting and training services. Garrett French is the founder of Citation Labs, a boutique agency that specializes in custom link-building tools and services to solve large-scale marketing problems. Ward and French are the co-authors of Ultimate Guide to Link Building, available from Entrepreneur Press.

More From Eric Ward and Garrett French

Link Building: 12 Ways to Get Other Sites to Link to Yours
Marketing

Link Building: 12 Ways to Get Other Sites to Link to Yours

Links from other sites help improve your site's popularity. Use these tactics to increase the response rate to your email link requests.
5 min read
How to Promote a Website Through Link Building in 10 Easy Ways
How To

How to Promote a Website Through Link Building in 10 Easy Ways

If you're not sure where to begin when it comes to building links with other sites, this quick-hitting list is a great place to start.
5 min read
Creating Web Content That Attracts Attention for Link Building
Marketing

Creating Web Content That Attracts Attention for Link Building

The types of content that are sure to attract attention -- and links -- from web users and other sites.
5 min read
Promoting Your Site's Best Content Through Link Building
Marketing

Promoting Your Site's Best Content Through Link Building

How you can identify the content and assets on your site that others will want to share.
5 min read

Books by Eric Ward and Garrett French

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.