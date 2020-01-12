Manage Business Scheduling With This Seamless App

Don't lose business due to a poor appointment scheduling system.

For small businesses, scheduling appointments can be one of the most important aspects of growth. Unfortunately, managing schedules can also be an extremely tedious, complicated task. Sure, you can hire someone to manage scheduling, but that's not always the most cost-effective solution. Especially when technology like Cogsworth exists.

Cogsworth is designed to streamline your scheduling without any mental burden on you. This smart scheduling platform lets customers do all the work for you. By setting up an intuitive, mobile-friendly, customized interface, Cogsworth presents your customers with booking pages and forms that can be filled in less than a minute. You can specify the different services you offer, their duration and locations, and seamlessly set up forms on your site or social media so customers can book exactly what they want, when they want. Customize questions, add staff, and create branded forms to offer a more curated, personalized experience, all without any additional effort. You can even build booking systems for multiple businesses and integrate them all with Google Calendar and Office 365 for further efficiency.

