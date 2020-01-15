Diet

This Tim Ferriss-Backed Daily Supplement Might be Exactly What You Need in 2020

Want to make some dietary changes? Athletic Greens can help.
Image credit: Athletic Greens
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It’s a new year and if you’re like most Americans, you likely made some large, sweeping resolution for 2020. The thing about resolutions, though, is that they’re almost always set up to fail. When you make huge goals, you can’t expect to completely change your life overnight. Good resolutions are more generic and can be achieved through slight adjustments in your lifestyle. For instance, if you want to eat healthier, you don’t have to sacrifice time and energy to overhaul your diet — just get Athletic Greens.

Recommended by titan of industry, Tim Ferriss, Athletic Greens drinks combine 75 proven, science-backed ingredients to deliver real nutrition without knocking you out of your routine. Each ingredient is sourced from real food, and probiotics and digestive enzymes are included to help your body absorb and synthesize everything it needs.

Athletic Greens aims to support five core pillars of health: the nervous system and immune support; digestion, gut health, and liver support; energy production and storage; hormone, neural, and adaptogen support; and healthy aging. Their beverages do all that in a single glass, available for just $3 per serving.

Get healthier in 2020 without the stress of overhauling your life. An Athletic Greens subscription can help you reach your health goals without changing your lifestyle. Take a look at their ingredients list for a complete understanding of how it meets your nutritional needs and to learn more.

