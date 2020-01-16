Food

Meet the Healthier Alternative to Eating Out in 2020

Sun Basket delivers delicious, healthful food for a reasonable price.
Meet the Healthier Alternative to Eating Out in 2020
Image credit: Sun Basket
Contributor
2 min read
You resolved to eat healthier in 2020, but chances are that’s proving easier said than done. Between finding time to search for recipes, shop, and cook healthy meals, in addition to everything else going on in your life, it can be difficult to improve your diet. Ultimately, you may end up eating out more than you’d like, causing harm to your diet and your wallet. There’s no shame in asking for help to break the cycle, especially when services like Sun Basket exist.

Sun Basket offers a practically endless variety of meal plans designed to accommodate any lifestyle or dietary restriction. Whether you just want to eat more vegetables or you’re dedicating yourself to a serious, particular diet, Sun Basket has you covered. From paleo- and gluten-free options to “carb-conscious” and “quick and easy” themes, Sun Basket delivers ready-to-cook, pre-portioned ingredients, along with recipes that take about 20 minutes to prepare. Plus, they use 100 percent organic produce, antibiotic and hormone-free meat, and are fully committed to sustainable operations.

It’s the easy way to eat healthy and avoid splurging on restaurants this year. Pricing starts at three recipes/week for two people at $11.99 per serving. Check them out now.

