Learn How to Manage Data Like a Pro with This SQL Course

Get a crash course in SQL and MySQL for just $13.
Image credit: Helloquence
Data is everything in business, and that goes double when you're doing business online. Being able to gather and draw insights from customer data can help you create better marketing campaigns, better service customers, and much, much more. You just have to know how to wrangle and manage all that data. SQL is one of the best tools to do just that, and you can learn how to use it in MySQL & SQL for Beginners.

SQL is a domain-specific language used for managing relational databases. It helps you store data in a central repository, allowing website tools to access and use data dynamically for a more seamless browsing experience. Additionally, it collects data, allowing you to parse and make insights from the data you collect online. In this course, you'll learn everything from basic SQL to complex queries and procedures. Plus, you'll learn how to store data with MySQL (the world's second most popular database behind Oracle) and integrate efficiently with SQL. By course's end, you'll understand how to work with web-based databases to improve your site's efficiency, security, and more.

Ready to learn? Normally $200, MySQL & SQL for Beginners is just $12.99 today.

