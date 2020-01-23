News and Trends

Plant-Based Jerky Is the Sustainable Snack of the Future

Beef and turkey are no longer the only booming options on the shelf.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Plant-Based Jerky Is the Sustainable Snack of the Future
Image credit: Upton's Naturals
Guest Writer
Cofounder and President of the Reducetarian Foundation
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you’re going camping or hiking or just need a snack to bring to work, jerky has long been the non-perishable and protein-dense standby. And as the world of plant-based food continues to grow, beef and turkey are no longer the only jerky options on the shelf. 

Vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians, reducetarians and all those looking to skip out on meat for health and other reasons have one more dried snack option as of late. A number of food startups are experimenting with preserving mushrooms, soybeans and other plants as jerky for quick and delicious nourishment on the go. 

Since soy has been used as a meat alternative for decades and a central protein for far longer, it’s little surprise that several of the new, plant-based jerkies out there are made from it. Texas-based company All Yall’s Foods makes one such line, in a variety of Southwestern-inspired flavors like Prickly Pear Chipotle.

So, why might a hearty Texan company opt for soy over beef? Turns out, for a lot of the same reasons that Americans at large are reducing their intake of animal products. Farming livestock has a greater environmental impact than farming plants, not to mention the ethical quandaries surrounding eating animals. And on top of all of that, their soy jerky packs a greater nutritional punch -- that is, more protein, iron, calcium and magnesium -- than beef jerky, without the cholesterol and other health concerns carried by meat.

Related: Examples of Vegan Business Ideas

Leaf Jerky is another brand making soy-based jerky that's based out of Michigan. Like All Yall’s, Leaf cites sustainability as a central focus of its brand. Apart from just using plant-based ingredients over resource-intensive meat, its packaging is recycled. It’s little wonder that soy is such a popular jerky base, because chefs and food scientists have literally centuries of cooking practices to use for inspiration in making a snack that’s not only nutritious, but tastes savory and meaty enough to impress even serious meat-eaters. 

But soy isn’t the only plant capable of doing that. Upton’s Naturals, the vegan brand known primarily for its seitan and jackfruit meats, is launching its own jerky, made of wheat protein. And mushrooms, famously, have a strong and sometimes meat-like texture as well as delicious, earthy flavors that make them an excellent base for jerky. Pan’s Mushroom Jerky is one brand that has caught on to this, supposedly inspired by founder Michael Pan’s Malaysian relatives’s vegetarian family recipes. 

Like many “new” foods in the plant-based market, Pan’s jerky is an example of how time-tested recipes and food practices from around the world are being repackaged and made on industrial scales to help improve the way Americans eat. Another brand, Savory Wild, also makes mushroom jerkym serving flavors that foodies have come to expect access to, like sweet balsamic and golden fig, roasted garlic and black pepper and sesame, ginger and Korean chili. The flavors are eclectic and worldly, but use the most classic of meat alternatives -- the humble mushroom -- as their foundation.

Related: The Best Way to Brand Your Plant-Based Business

It would be overly simplistic to say that companies like Pan’s or All Yall’s are reinventing the wheel by using ingredients like soy and mushroom in place of meat. Rather, it’s only fitting that we should begin to lean more and more on the natural resources that have always been around us and part of human diets. And when it comes to jerky, a snack that’s so reminiscent of outdoorsy adventure, it just makes sense to keep the ingredients close to nature. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

News and Trends

Amazon Versus Walmart Is a Blueprint for Competitive Advantage

Five Things To Watch in Cannabis In 2020

News and Trends

How Startups Helped Birmingham Bounce Back