Get Familiar With the Modern Desktop Publishing Staple, Adobe InDesign

Learn how to work with modern design tools and launch your own graphic design business.
Image credit: Alisha Hieb
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Graphic designers are in near-constant demand as businesses attempt to make their brands and products stand out in a saturated market. In fact, graphic design is an excellent entrepreneurial idea, with low overhead costs and a rich market full of opportunity. Of course, you first have to learn the tools to be an effective graphic designer, and The 2020 Adobe InDesign CC Master Class Bundle will get you started.

This five-course, 23-hour bundle will take you from beginner to expert in Adobe InDesign, the industry-leading layout and page design software for print and digital media. Knowing InDesign will help you create projects like e-books, magazines, and even websites. Across these courses, you'll get familiar with the interface and learn the layouts of Adobe InDesign before delving into some real-life projects like creating business cards and portfolios.

As you get more advanced, you'll learn productivity and workflow tips and master more advanced concepts like depth and perspective. Ultimately, you'll learn how to format long documents like magazines or books, work with advanced text options, and much more.

Work towards launching your graphic design business and becoming your own boss. Normally $221, The 2020 Adobe InDesign CC Master Class Bundle is on sale now for just $39.99.

