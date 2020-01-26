Learn How to Launch a Data Career in 2020

Data-based careers are booming and more lucrative than ever.

January 26, 2020

Data is a business's lifeline, showing it what's working, what's not, and helping them grow and innovate through informed decisions. Everything a business does should be based on data, which is why data analysts are in constant demand. The demand and high salary are part of the reason why data-based careers consistently appear on "Best Job" lists. If you want to get into a data-crunching career, check out The Data Analytics Expert Certification Bundle.

Across five courses and more than 40 hours of training, this bundle covers data analytics from absolute novice to a professional level. You'll gain an understanding of the complete data analytics lifecycle and discover how analytics and visualization can be used to drive better business decisions. From there, you'll delve into popular tools like Tableau 10 for visualizing complex data patterns in accessible ways and MongoDB for mastering data modeling, ingestion, and replication. You'll even learn how to use more common tools like Python and Excel to gather, manage, analyze, and visualize data patterns.

Get into one of America's top careers. The Data Analytics Expert Certification Bundle is on sale today for just $49