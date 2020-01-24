VPN

Don't Become the Next Corporate Victim of Cybercrime — Get a VPN

This lifetime VPN can help protect your business data.
Image credit: Bruce Mars
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Regardless of how big your business is, you're vulnerable to cybercrime. Over the past few years, organizations from Equifax to the Democratic National Convention have suffered highly publicized attacks and data breaches, compromising private information and resulting in financial penalties. That's to say, nobody is immune, and if you aren't taking precautions on your business network, you could be next. Protect your browsing with KeepSolid VPN Unlimited.

VPN Unlimited is PC Mag's top-rated VPN, allowing you to set up a secure, encrypted connection from any device to maintain security and anonymity online. After all, it's not just your data you're protecting, it's your clients' too. VPN Unlimited has no speed or bandwidth limits so you can enjoy full browsing speeds on both your business and public WiFi. It offers access to more than 400 servers in more than 80 locations globally so you can bypass geographic restrictions, and it offers multiple VPN protocols, from OpenVPN to KeepSolid Wise. With VPN Unlimited in your cybersecurity toolkit, you, your clients, and employees alike will have an extra measure of security to protect themselves and the business from attack.

Find out why VPN Unlimited has 10 million satisfied customers. Add a lifetime of VPN Unlimited to five devices for a whopping 92 percent off $499.99 today at just $39. Add it to ten devices for life for 88 percent off $525 at just $59.

