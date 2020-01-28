Money Management

Learn QuickBooks From a CPA and Get Your Business Finances on Track

Get up to speed with the world's leading business accounting software.
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As the head of a business, it's important to have a comprehensive understanding of your finances. One of the best business accounting and financial management tools on the market is QuickBooks Pro Desktop and, if you don't know how to use it, it's high time you learned. And, when it comes to learning QuickBooks Pro Desktop, you really can't go wrong with learning from a CPA, which is exactly what you'll be doing in The QuickBooks Pro Desktop Certification Bonus Bundle.

This eight-course bundle is led by CPA Robert Steele, an accounting and business expert who has been developing finance curriculums since 2009. He knows the best ways to teach people accounting and financial strategies fast and, across these courses, he'll get you up to speed with one of the most important programs for any entrepreneur. You'll get an introduction to the QuickBooks interface and how to use its core tools and discover how to leverage powerful features like payroll and tax tracking. From there, you'll gain an understanding of how to use QuickBooks for effective bookkeeping, managing your business finances, and much more.

It's everything you need to effectively manage your business's assets. Pay anything at all and you'll get a piece of the bundle, but if you beat the average price, you'll unlock all eight courses for one low price. Check out The QuickBooks Pro Desktop Certification Bonus Bundle today.

