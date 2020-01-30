Organize Your Office More Efficiently With This Room-Booking Solution

'Joan' eliminates the scourge of double-booked conference rooms and meeting conflicts.

January 30, 2020 1 min read

From refilling the coffee pot to restocking the printer paper, an efficient office requires courtesy and communication. And, when meetings are double-booked in the same conference room, nobody wins. If conference rooms are constantly double-booked and meetings are conflicting at your office, it's time to ask Joan for help.

Used by many companies in the Fortune 500, Joan is the ultimate meeting room booking solution. The digital display sets up outside conference rooms, lobbies, or any other meeting room and surfaces a comprehensive overview of meetings, team availability, and up-to-date booking information for up to nine rooms. You can check the meeting name, time, and organizer for all upcoming meetings so you can prioritize the room accordingly or you can offer rooms up to employees to book a private space to work for a period of time. Joan tracks user data so management can see how much each room is being used and by who so they can determine the best strategies to ensure the entire staff is getting access to the rooms they need.

Joan comes in a 6" and 13" display. Normally $549, Joan 6 is 8 percent off at $499.99. Normally $899, Joan 13 is 7 percent off at $829.