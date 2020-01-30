Tesla

Tesla Model Y Starts Shipping in March With Increased Range

We expected the Model Y to ship in the Fall with a 280 mile range, but now it's shipping in March with a 315 mile range.
Image credit: via PCMag
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Tesla released its Q4 earnings yesterday and with them came a surprise. The Model Y compact SUV is set to ship several months early and with an increased range.

The Model Y was announced in March last year with four models planned (Standard Range, Long Range, Dual Motor AWD, and Performance). Anyone pre-ordering all but the Standard Range model of the compact SUV was told to expect delivery in the Fall 2020, with the AWD model having a range of 280 miles per charge. That's no longer the case, though.

As Electrek reports, Tesla confirmed yesterday that "Model Y production ramp started in January 2020, ahead of schedule," which means deliveries of the new electric vehicle will begin in March. The other good news for anyone who got their order in early is the range has increased. The AWD model will now enjoy 315 miles per charge.

The range increase is down to efficiency gains, with Elon Musk confirming the Model Y achieves 4.1 miles per kWh. For comparison, Jaguar, Mercedes, Ford, and Audi aren't even achieving 3 miles per kWh for their electric SUVs, giving Tesla a significant lead over the competition.

The efficiency advantage and range gain seems to have a lot to do with the wheels Tesla is using, with the 19-inch Gemini wheels now being standard on the Model Y Long Range and Performance models. Opting for the 20 or 21-inch wheels drops the range back down to 280 miles.

It should come as no surprise that Tesla beat expectations in its Q4 earnings, reporting profits of $2.14 per share and $7.384 billion in revenue.

